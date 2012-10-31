The advisers, who moved in late October, managed $431 million in client assets at their old firms and had combined annual revenue production of more than $4 million.

The additions to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management offset major defections of veteran advisers over the past quarter, when the brokerage lost several advisers, each with more than $1 billion in client assets. It is majority owned by Morgan Stanley , and Citigroup Inc holds a minority stake.

In Florida, advisers Leon Ciobataru and Luiz Boruchowski joined Morgan Stanley from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage owned by Wells Fargo & Co. The advisers, who moved on Monday, managed $210 million in client assets and produced annual revenue of $1.8 million. They had been at their old firm for roughly a decade.

Ciobataru and Boruchowski are now based out of Morgan Stanley's Miami office and report to complex manager Kevin McCarty.

In California, adviser Cheryl Young joined Morgan Stanley from Raymond James Financial Inc, where she managed $221 million in client assets and generated annual revenue of about $2.4 million. Young had been an adviser with Ameriprise Financial Inc earlier in her career, according to U.S. regulatory filings.

Young, who moved on Friday, joined Morgan Stanley's Los Gatos office and now reports to Palo Alto complex manager Cira Nickerson.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, one of the largest U.S. brokerages by client assets and adviser headcount, was formed out of the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth business and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.

The firm, often neck-and-neck with Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch, had nearly 17,000 advisers and about $1.8 trillion in client assets at the end of the third quarter.

Wells Fargo Advisors is the third-largest U.S. brokerage business, and UBS Wealth Management Americas ranks fourth. Those firms, along with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Merrill Lynch, often vie for similar groups of veteran advisers.