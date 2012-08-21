Aug 21 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest
U.S. brokerage, has landed seven veteran advisers who managed
about $1 billion in client assets for rival firms, further
expanding its U.S. adviser base.
The new hires, who joined the firm in late July and early
August, came from UBS Wealth Management Americas, Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Advisors and LPL Financial.
In Pennsylvania, advisers Keith Munera and John Wildemore
moved to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney from UBS Wealth Management
Americas, the U.S. brokerage unit of the Swiss bank
. The advisers managed $315 million in client
assets at UBS and generated more than $3 million in annual
production last year.
Wildemore had been at his old firm for more than four
decades, according to regulatory filings, after starting in 1969
at Paine Webber, which was later acquired by UBS. Wildemore and
Munera joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Berwyn office, where
they report to branch manager Anthony Favoroso.
In Iowa, advisers Christopher Agnew, Gary Hewitt and Darrell
Henricksen joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney from Merrill
Lynch, the brokerage owned by Bank of America. The
advisers together managed more than $300 million in client
assets at Merrill.
Agnew had been at Merrill for more than three decades. The
team joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Davenport office,
where they report to branch manager Nathan Stoffregen.
In Florida, adviser Angel Colina joined Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit owned by
Wells Fargo & Co. Colina had been at Wells for more than
a decade and managed $240 million in client assets at the firm.
Colina, who generated more than $2 million in annual
production last year, joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Miami
office, where he reports to complex manager Kevin McCarty.
In Kansas, adviser Mark Ralston moved to Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney from LPL Financial, where he managed $143
million in client assets and generated $1.5 million in annual
production last year.
Ralston, a roughly two-decade industry veteran, had also
previously worked at UBS, according to regulatory filings. He
joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Wichita office, where he
reports to branch manager John Dunlop.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney also recently added advisers
Matthew Zaft and Connor McKinney in Washington, D.C., as
previously reported by Reuters.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, formed after the merger of
Morgan Stanley's wealth division and Citigroup's
Smith Barney in 2009, a joint venture of which Morgan Stanley
owns a majority stake. The firm currently has about 17,000
advisers managing roughly $1.7 trillion in client assets.
Since the start of the year, at least 95 veteran advisers
who managed more than $14.6 billion in client assets at their
old firms have joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, based on
moves tracked by Reuters.
Reuters tracks the movement of individual advisers who
manage around $100 million or more in client assets, which
typically translates to $1 million or more in annual production.