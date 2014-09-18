Sept 18 Morgan Stanley recruited a team of
investment advisers that oversees more than $4.5 billion in
client assets, from the global institutional consulting group of
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Birmingham, Michigan-based Brice Group joins Morgan
Stanley's Graystone Consulting to serve institutional and
individual clients in the U.S. Midwest.
A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed the move.
The team includes institutional consulting directors, Brian
Brice and Tim Brice, who are both managing directors.
Other members of the team are Rebecca Wolfe, vice president
and group director, and Ray Fortin, vice president and business
development director.
Institutional consulting associate Stephanie Mills, senior
client service associate Diane Roegner and consulting group
analyst Julie Pawlowski are also part of the team.
Graystone focuses on selling managed investment products to
institutional clients in the retail brokerage community,
including corporations, family offices, endowments and
foundations, healthcare organizations and Taft-Hartley funds.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)