May 11 Morgan Stanley said it would sell
its Global Oil Merchanting business to Castleton Commodities
International LLC, a privately held U.S. energy merchant, for
an undisclosed sum.
The sale includes a network of oil terminal storage
agreements, inventory, physical oil purchase, sale and supply
agreements and freight shipping contracts, Morgan Stanley
said.
The deal does not include Morgan Stanley's
client-facilitation oil trading business or any of its
commodities operations outside of the oil sector.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)