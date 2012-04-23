JAKARTA, April 23 Indonesian regulators have approved Morgan Stanley's brokerage license in Indonesia, after the U.S. bank bought a local brokerage seat from Tiga Pilar Sekuritas, the country's stock exchange said on Monday.

"Today, we have granted Morgan Stanley the exchange member license. It's official that they have bought Tiga Pilar Sekuritas," said exchange director Urip Budhi Prasetyo, confirming a Reuters story in February. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)