* Morgan Stanley buys Indonesia brokerage seat, gets license
* Indonesia to auction five brokerage seats in June
JAKARTA, April 23 Indonesia's stock exchange
said on Monday it plans to auction five brokerage seats this
year, and sees interest from foreign players to follow Morgan
Stanley's move in getting a brokerage license to profit
from the country's growing financial markets.
The auction could give an opportunity for Goldman Sachs
to expand into Indonesia, after sources said the U.S.
investment bank was trumped by Morgan Stanley in buying
brokerage Tiga Pilar Sekuritas last year.
"In June, there's going to be five seats for auction.
There's foreign interest to enter the market, but we can't give
names yet," said stock exchange director Urip Budhi Prasetyo.
Indonesia's stock exchange said it has stopped issuing new
brokerage licenses to trade, so new market players can only buy
licenses from one of the 118 existing seats in Southeast Asia's
largest economy.
Morgan Stanley gained a brokerage seat by buying one from
Tiga Pilar, and sources say it plans to add research analysts,
sales and trading staff to win underwriting fees from equity
offerings and debt deals.
"Today, we have granted Morgan Stanley the exchange member
license. It's official that they have bought Tiga Pilar
Sekuritas," said Prasetyo said, confirming a Reuters story in
February.
With the approval, Morgan Stanley may operate its brokerage
unit as soon as the end of this month, joining Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse in a G20
economy recently lifted to an investment grade status.
($1 = 9,183.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha;
Editing by Neil Chatterjee)