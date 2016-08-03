UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Morgan Stanley received a proposed 2.9 billion EUR claim from a public prosecutor in Italy related to derivative transactions, the bank said on Wednesday in its second quarter earnings filing.
The derivative transactions were originally entered into between 1995 and 2005 and were terminated in December 2011 and January 2012, according to the filing.
The proposed claim said that Morgan Stanley was acting as an agent of Italy and that some of the derivative transactions were "improper." It said the termination of the transactions were also "improper."
Morgan Stanley received the proposed claim on July 11.
"We believe that this proposed claim is groundless and we will defend ourselves vigorously," a Morgan Stanley spokesman said. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Grant McCool)
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.