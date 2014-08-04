(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK Aug 4 Early this year, a New York
State Lottery winner in Brooklyn approached Morgan Stanley with
a problem: he needed to borrow hundreds of thousands of dollars
before he collected his prize money.
The man, a Russian immigrant, wanted money to help move his
family to a secure location before he redeemed his ticket and
possibly became famous, according to people familiar with the
matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. He also wanted
advice about what to do with his prize money, which was in the
hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The bank's wealth management unit decided to make the loan
to win a new customer, a step it is increasingly willing to make
as it builds up its brokerage unit.
Making unusual loans is critical for Morgan Stanley. The
bank has bet its future in large part on its wealth management
business, which produces more stable revenue than the trading
unit that nearly wiped out Morgan Stanley during the financial
crisis. Providing unconventional loans is a reliable way to win
customers, and keep them.
Morgan Stanley is playing catch-up against rivals including
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank
AG and Credit Suisse Group AG, which offer
loans collateralized by everything from art collections to cases
of wine.
Industry sources said they had never heard of a loan against
a lottery ticket, though they cited other examples of atypical
collateral that other banks have loaned against, including a
client in Texas who borrowed against the future offspring of his
prize bulls, and a client who borrowed against future ticket
sales of a professional sports team he owned.
"We've got 3 million clients, and they've got borrowing
needs," Eric Heaton, who runs Morgan Stanley's private bank,
said in an interview.
Reuters attempted to track down the Lotto winner by the
description provided by sources familiar with the matter but was
unable to confirm his identity.
Tailored loans are lucrative for the bank, which can help
Morgan Stanley reach its profitability targets for wealth
management. Morgan Stanley's pretax profit margin target is 22
percent to 25 percent by the end of next year, compared with a
current level of 20.6 percent, assuming interest rates do not
rise.
To spearhead Morgan Stanley's efforts to build up what it
calls "tailored lending," the bank hired a team from Deutsche
Bank led by Marcus Mitchell. Although Morgan Stanley has been
making these loans since 2010, it is ramping up its efforts now.
It can make more loans now because it received extra deposits
when it bought the portion of Citigroup's retail brokerage that
it did not already own last year -- Morgan Stanley now has $130
billion of deposits.
SMITH BARNEY
Morgan Stanley spent billions of dollars buying the Smith
Barney retail brokerage business from Citigroup between 2009 and
2013, and adding it to its own wealth management unit. In public
presentations, executives have continually trumpeted the
reliable earnings that wealth management offers, as opposed to
businesses like trading, where profit can oscillate wildly.
Investment management and retail brokerage accounted for about
30 percent to 40 percent of the bank's quarterly revenue in
2007, a figure that grew to more than half in the second quarter
of 2014.
As its lending effort has gotten under way over the past
year or two, Morgan Stanley has about $2 billion of tailored
loans outstanding, which now account for about 5 percent of the
total loans outstanding at its wealth management unit.
Heaton and other executives who spoke to Reuters said they
expect tailored lending to remain a relatively small sliver of
the wealth management unit's loans. Mortgages in contrast
account for about a third of loans at the unit. But tailored
loans can be much more profitable-- for some, banks can earn 7.5
percentage points more than their funding costs, said one
adviser at a rival firm, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity. Morgan Stanley said its profits are much lower on the
loans.
But even if the bank's margins on these loans are less than
7.5 percent, industry experts said they are likely much higher
than margins on mortgages, which tend to be one percentage point
or less.
The wider margins on tailored loans come in part because the
loans are so unique. Morgan Stanley mitigates its risk by making
sure it has access to collateral that can be sold quickly to
recoup the cost of the loan, or that loans have a guarantor with
enough assets to repay. It hires appraisers to assess the value
of assets it is lending against.
Wealth management clients can borrow against one-of-a-kind
assets like rare coins, but tailored loans can also be for
assets like commercial real estate, which make up about a
quarter of Morgan Stanley's tailored loan book. For loans that
fall outside of the bank's comfort zone, like auto loans, the
bank refers clients to other lenders, Heaton said.
In the case of the lottery winner, while Morgan Stanley
executives would not acknowledge having any relationship with
such a client, they did stress that the bank usually has ample
collateral, and would not rely on expected lottery winnings
alone to back a loan.
"We don't chase Lotto winners in hopes of establishing a
relationship," said Heaton. "But if there's a client that comes
in with a liability need, we'll look at their financial position
and see what we can do to help."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Dan Wilchins and
John Pickering)