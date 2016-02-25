(Corrects paragraph 6 to show net revenue from investment management fell 15 percent to $2.3 billion in 2015, not rose 3.0 percent in 2015 to $6.2 billion)

Feb 25 Ed Moriarty, who oversaw Morgan Stanley's merchant banking and real estate business within investment management, is leaving the bank.

Moriarty joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Merrill Lynch and is leaving to pursue "other opportunities," according to a memo on Thursday which was signed by investment management head Dan Simkowitz.

A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Moriarty, who also oversaw alternative investments and managed futures as part of his most recent role, had previously served as chief operating officer of Morgan Stanley's investment management arm. He was a member of the firm's management committee and joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Merrill Lynch.

Morgan Stanley is also restructuring its investment management division, according to a separate memo. Investment management has roughly $400 billion of assets under management and the firm is aggressively looking to grow the division as a more stable form of revenue compared to more volatile areas like trading.

Morgan Stanley's net revenue from investment management fell 15 percent to $2.3 billion in 2015 from the year-ago period.

Michael Levy, who has held a number of senior roles across investment management, becomes the group's chief operating officer. He has worked at Morgan Stanley for 18 years.

David Heaton was named the new chief financial officer for investment management as well as head of strategy. Heaton joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 in the financial institutions group within investment banking and most recently had several roles within wealth management.

Morgan Stanley is also establishing an investment management operating committee and an investor leadership committee.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)