By Olivia Oran

Feb 25 Morgan Stanley is restructuring the investment management business by moving executives into new roles, the bank said in a memo on Thursday, as head Dan Simkowitz looks to improve the unit's structure.

Michael Levy, who has held a number of senior roles across investment management, becomes the group's chief operating officer, according to a memo, the contents of which a bank spokesman later confirmed. Levy has worked at Morgan Stanley for 18 years.

David Heaton was named the new chief financial officer for investment management as well as head of strategy. Heaton joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 in the financial institutions group in investment banking and most recently had several roles within wealth management.

Investment management has roughly $400 billion of assets under management and the firm is aggressively looking to grow the division as a more stable form of revenue compared to more volatile areas like trading.

Simkowitz in October took over as head of investment management from Greg Fleming, who also had responsibility for wealth management. Fleming left Morgan Stanley in January.

Morgan Stanley's net revenue from investment management fell 15 percent to $2.3 billion in 2015 from the year-ago period.

Jacques Chappuis, who left Morgan Stanley in 2013 for Caryle Group LP, rejoins the bank and will serve as co-head for the $50 billion solutions and multi-asset group with Rui De Figueiredo.

John Klopp will lead the real assets investing group, which includes infrastructure and real estate.

Ed Moriarty, who oversaw Morgan Stanley's merchant banking and real estate business within investment management, is leaving the bank, according to a separate memo.

Moriarty joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Merrill Lynch and is leaving to pursue "other opportunities."

Moriarty, who also oversaw alternative investments and managed futures as part of his most recent role, had previously served as chief operating officer of Morgan Stanley's investment management arm. He was a member of the firm's management committee and joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)