BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Dec 8 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday Alistair Darling, a former member of the British Parliament, would join the company's board, effective Jan. 1.
Darling, 62, served in the United Kingdom government from 1997 to 2010 and was chancellor of the exchequer from 2007 to 2010. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
* Q4 environmental services revenue $2.9 million versus $4.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)