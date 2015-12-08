Dec 8 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday Alistair Darling, a former member of the British Parliament, would join the company's board, effective Jan. 1.

Darling, 62, served in the United Kingdom government from 1997 to 2010 and was chancellor of the exchequer from 2007 to 2010. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)