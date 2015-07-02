Brazil's Oi loss narrows on cost-cutting, EBITDA slumps
SAO PAULO, March 22 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, posted a narrower net loss in the fourth quarter due to cost cutting and lower financial expenses.
July 2 Morgan Stanley's investment management unit appointed Daniel Hawkes as head of London discretionary and channels islands distribution.
Hawkes joins from Columbia Threadneedle, where he was sales manager of Threadneedle Asset Management, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. prosecutors are building potential cases that would accuse North Korea of directing the theft of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York last year, and that would charge alleged Chinese middlemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.