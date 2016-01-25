Jan 25 Morgan Stanley has named a new
head of global fixed income sales as it continues to reshape the
struggling business.
Kevin Dunleavy, who has worked with the bank's largest
clients across fixed income and equities as the global head of
senior relationship management for the last five years, is
taking on the role, according to an internal memo on Monday.
Dunleavy, who joined the Wall Street firm in 2009 from Bank
of America where he was head of hedge fund
relationships, will be replaced by Jeff Pagano, who previously
ran U.S. fixed income sales.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
The moves come as the bank looks to overhaul its struggling
fixed income division by replacing top executives and moving
around senior leaders from other businesses.
Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley named equities executive
Sam Kellie-Smith as its new head of fixed income trading,
replacing Robert Rooney and Michael Heaney.
The bank said it is cutting 25 percent of its fixed income
jobs as increased regulation has made trading bonds less
profitable.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)