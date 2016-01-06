(Recasts; adds comment, details throughout)
By Olivia Oran and Dan Freed
Jan 6 Morgan Stanley on Wednesday
promoted its investment banking chief, Colm Kelleher, to
president, making him the heir apparent to current Chief
Executive James Gorman, and prompting Greg Fleming, the head of
wealth management, to depart.
Fleming, who was once seen as a likely successor to Gorman
before losing out in a management reshuffle in October, on
Wednesday emailed the bank's 15,800 brokers to tell them the new
year would bring challenges "on the horizon beyond Morgan
Stanley."
Speaking at a Reuters event last June, Fleming said he hoped
to reshape the bank's wealth management's workforce in the
coming years to include more women and millennial advisors, and
was investing more in the firm's technology in order to attract
them.
In addition to his new role, Kelleher will take on Fleming's
role overseeing wealth management. His elevation to president
makes him the second most powerful executive at Morgan Stanley
and the obvious successor to Gorman, who is nearly six years
into a turnaround plan.
But analysts said Gorman was in no hurry to leave.
"James Gorman's going to be there a long time. I'm not
really thinking about who's going to succeed him when he
leaves," Sandler O'Neill analyst Jeff Harte said.
A trading veteran known for his sarcastic sense of humor,
Kelleher was Morgan Stanley's chief financial officer during the
2007-09 financial crisis and is currently overseeing an overhaul
of its fixed-income trading business, with 1,200 jobs set to be
axed worldwide.
Rafferty Capital Markets analyst Dick Bove said the
appointment of Kelleher was about creating a balance of power at
Morgan Stanley between wealth management, where CEO Gorman's
expertise lies, and the securities unit overseen by Kelleher.
"Why would you have two wealth management guys running the
company? If you do that, you're signaling to anyone who doesn't
work in wealth management that they have no future at Morgan
Stanley," he said.
It is the second time Kelleher, a 27-year veteran of the
bank, has won out in internal power struggles.
In 2012, Paul Taubman, one of Morgan Stanley's top
dealmakers, left the bank after Kelleher was named as sole head
of sales and trading, a division they had run jointly.
SECOND TIME UNLUCKY
Fleming, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2009, was widely seen
as a successor to Gorman. He helped grow Morgan Stanley's wealth
management arm into an operation that generated nearly half of
the firm's revenue as it shifted away from trading to more
stable earnings. Fleming also steered the bank through its
merger with Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney brokerage.
But his star appeared to fade in October when his
responsibilities were narrowed to focusing solely on wealth
management. The task of running the investment management unit,
which he had led, was given to Dan Simkowitz, an investment
banker who co-led the firm's stock- and debt-underwriting
business.
Kelleher's ascent also marks the second time that Fleming
was left at the altar.
During the financial crisis, the board of Merrill Lynch made
him interim chief executive but his role was short-lived. It
hired John Thain, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
executive, to fill the job permanently.
After helping to negotiate the sale of Merrill Lynch to Bank
of America at the height of the crisis, Fleming left
Wall Street and went to teach at Yale Law School, his alma
mater, where he still gives ethics lessons about cases such as
Goldman Sachs's controversial "Abacus" derivatives deal and
JPMorgan Chase & Co's "London Whale" fiasco.
Morgan Stanley lured him back to the banking world in 2010
and he gained clout at the company after he steered Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management through a complicated merger with
Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney brokerage, lifting the
division's profit margins to a targeted level after a bumpy
start.
As recently as 2014, Fleming was on the bank board's list of
candidates who could potentially succeed Chief Executive James
Gorman. He was also an external candidate for the top jobs at
BlackRock Inc and American Express Co.
"Greg Fleming is a strong manager who could run something
bigger or become CEO somewhere," said analyst Mike Mayo of
securities firm CLSA. "He got the job done in executing the
brokerage merger and we wouldn't be surprised to see him running
something bigger, or becoming CEO at another firm over time."
Fleming leaves behind a strong set of managers in the wealth
division, Mayo said.
Shelley O'Connor and Andy Saperstein were appointed as the
new co-heads of Wealth Management, reporting directly to
Kelleher.
(Additional reporting by David Henry and Elizabeth Dilts,
writing by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Sandra Maler, G Crosse
and Leslie Adler)