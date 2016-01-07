(Adds details on possible CEO successors, analyst comment)
By Olivia Oran and Dan Freed
Jan 6 Morgan Stanley on Wednesday
promoted its investment banking chief, Colm Kelleher, to
president, making him the heir apparent to current Chief
Executive James Gorman, and prompting Greg Fleming, the head of
wealth management, to depart.
Fleming, who was once seen as a likely successor to Gorman,
before losing out in a management reshuffle in October, emailed
the bank's 15,800 brokers to tell them the new year would bring
challenges "on the horizon beyond Morgan Stanley."
Speaking at a Reuters event last June, Fleming said he hoped
to reshape the bank's wealth management's workforce in the
coming years to include more women and millennial advisers, and
was investing more in the firm's technology in order to attract
them.
Fleming, who is seen by Wall Street power brokers as CEO
material and ambitious to lead a major company, declined Morgan
Stanley's offer to stay on and told the firm this week he was
leaving, a source said.
In addition to becoming president, Kelleher, 58, will take
on Fleming's responsibilities overseeing wealth management. His
elevation to president makes him the second most powerful
executive at Morgan Stanley and the obvious successor to Gorman,
who is nearly six years into a turnaround plan.
But Gorman, 57, is in no hurry to leave, and because they
are close in age, there is no guarantee that Kelleher will
eventually replace him.
Other potential successors include Chief Financial Officer
Jon Pruzan, head of trading Ted Pick and Shelley O'Connor, a
veteran of the wealth management business who was promoted as
co-head of the division on Wednesday along with Andy Saperstein.
"James Gorman's going to be there a long time. I'm not
really thinking about who's going to succeed him when he
leaves," Sandler O'Neill analyst Jeff Harte said.
A trading veteran known for his sarcastic sense of humor,
Kelleher was Morgan Stanley's chief financial officer during the
2007-09 financial crisis and helped shrink the bank's balance
sheet from $1 trillion in 2007 to $659 billion in 2008.
"He achieved one of the most miraculous shrinkages of a
company that I've ever seen ever," Rafferty Capital Markets
analyst Dick Bove said.
Kelleher is currently overseeing a retrenchment of Morgan
Stanley's fixed-income trading business, with 1,200 jobs set to
be axed worldwide.
Morgan Stanley's bond trading revenue slid 42 percent during
the third quarter, in one of the bank's worst performances since
the financial crisis.
Shares of Morgan Stanley have fallen over 21 percent in the
last 12 months, compared with a decrease of 12 percent from arch
rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Bove said Kelleher's appointment was about creating a
balance of power at Morgan Stanley between wealth management,
where Gorman's expertise lies, and the securities unit overseen
by Kelleher.
"Why would you have two wealth management guys running the
company? If you do that, you're signaling to anyone who doesn't
work in wealth management that they have no future at Morgan
Stanley," he said.
It is the second time Kelleher, a 27-year veteran of the
bank, has won out in internal power struggles.
In 2012, Paul Taubman, one of Morgan Stanley's top
dealmakers, left the bank after Kelleher was named as sole head
of sales and trading, a division they had run jointly.
A native of county Cork in Ireland, Kelleher spent a large
part of his youth in England and currently splits his time
between London and New York.
SECOND TIME UNLUCKY
Fleming, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2009, was widely seen
as a successor to Gorman. He helped grow Morgan Stanley's wealth
management arm into an operation that generated nearly half of
the firm's revenue as it shifted away from trading to more
stable earnings. Fleming also steered the bank through its
merger with Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney brokerage.
But his star appeared to fade in October when his
responsibilities were narrowed to focusing solely on wealth
management. The task of running the investment management unit,
which he had led, was given to Dan Simkowitz, an investment
banker who co-led the firm's stock- and debt-underwriting
business.
Fleming has been left at the altar before.
During the financial crisis, a period when Fleming was
president and chief operating officer at Merrill Lynch, the
board of Merrill Lynch made him interim chief executive, but his
role was short-lived. It hired John Thain, a former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc executive, to fill the job permanently.
After helping to negotiate the sale of Merrill Lynch to Bank
of America at the height of the crisis, Fleming left
Wall Street and went to teach at Yale Law School, his alma
mater.
Morgan Stanley lured him back to the banking world in 2010
and he gained clout after he steered Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management through a complicated merger with Citigroup Inc's
Smith Barney brokerage, lifting the division's profit
margins to a targeted level after a bumpy start.
"Greg Fleming is a strong manager who could run something
bigger or become CEO somewhere," said analyst Mike Mayo of
securities firm CLSA. "He got the job done in executing the
brokerage merger and we wouldn't be surprised to see him running
something bigger, or becoming CEO at another firm over time."
