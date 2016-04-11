DUBAI, April 11 Morgan Stanley has appointed Motaz Alangari as its head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman for the U.S. bank on Monday.

Alangari joins the U.S. bank from Samba Capital, the investment banking arm of Samba Financial Group, and will report to Patrick Delivanis, Morgan Stanley's head of investment banking in the Middle East and North Africa. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Alexander Smith)