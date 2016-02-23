(Adds background on energy sector, peers' energy exposure)
Feb 23 Morgan Stanley said the majority
of its loans to oil and gas exploration and production companies
are to non-investment grade firms.
The loans accounted for $1.7 billion of the $4.4 billion in
total loans and lending commitments the Wall Street firm has
made to E&P companies, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday in a
regulatory filing. The $2.7 billion in lending commitments are
primarily to investment grade companies.
Morgan Stanley has made $15.9 billion in loan and lending
commitments to the energy industry in total, of which 40 percent
are to non-investment grade firms.
The decline in oil prices is hurting banks worldwide.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday it had $10.6
million in loans and commitments to the energy sector. About 40
percent of this figure is to junk-rated companies.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would
increase provisions for expected losses on energy loans by $500
million, or more than 60 percent of its existing reserves.
