LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley's head of EMEA FIG capital markets, Shyam Parekh has left the U.S. firm.

Parekh left for PEAK6, a financial services firm with a range of businesses which include brokerage, management of alternative investments and a trading business which includes market making, risk management and proprietary trading.

Parekh will join and report to Joe Scoby who is chief executive officer of PEAK6 Advisors. Scoby joined PEAK6 in January 2012 after leaving UBS where he led UBS's Global Asset Management's Alternative and Quantitative Investments business.

Stanley created a global FIG group last autumn, with debt and equity combined, in which Parekh was a leading player.

Claus Skrumsager, European head of fixed income capital markets has already put a new structure in place.

Philipp Lingnau is now head of European bank fixed income capital markets while retaining his focus on German, Austrian and Swiss clients. Marcus Hiseman is now sole head of European corporate fixed income capital markets.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)