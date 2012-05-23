LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley's head of EMEA FIG
capital markets, Shyam Parekh has left the U.S. firm.
Parekh left for PEAK6, a financial services firm with a
range of businesses which include brokerage, management of
alternative investments and a trading business which includes
market making, risk management and proprietary trading.
Parekh will join and report to Joe Scoby who is chief
executive officer of PEAK6 Advisors. Scoby joined PEAK6 in
January 2012 after leaving UBS where he led UBS's Global Asset
Management's Alternative and Quantitative Investments business.
Stanley created a global FIG group last autumn, with debt
and equity combined, in which Parekh was a leading player.
Claus Skrumsager, European head of fixed income capital
markets has already put a new structure in place.
Philipp Lingnau is now head of European bank fixed income
capital markets while retaining his focus on German, Austrian
and Swiss clients. Marcus Hiseman is now sole head of European
corporate fixed income capital markets.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)