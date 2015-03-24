* Investors hope move signals greater cost discipline
* Google shares up more than 2 percent
* Porat is latest Wall Street executive to head to tech
sector
By Alexei Oreskovic and Lauren Tara LaCapra
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, March 24 Google Inc
hired Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer
Ruth Porat as its own finance chief, a sign Google is aiming to
rein in costs as it invests in new businesses such as
self-driving cars and internet-connected eyeglasses.
Porat has helped execute a sweeping cost-cutting strategy
across several business lines at Morgan Stanley. The bank cut
its expenses, excluding compensation, to 29 percent of its
revenue last year, down from 34 percent in 2012.
Google's costs have jumped as the company embarked on an
increasing number of ambitious projects. Last year, the
company's revenue grew 19 percent, while total expenses rose
23.4 percent, a trend that alarmed some analysts.
"You want someone to come in there and push back against the
free spenders," said Colin Gillis, an equity research analyst at
BGC Partners, a brokerage, adding that investors hope Porat will
be that person.
Google's shares rose as much as 2.5 percent on Tuesday after
Porat's appointment was announced by both companies. She will
start her new job on May 26.
Porat is the latest among a string of Wall Street executives
to leave an industry that is increasingly regulated to move into
the more free-wheeling technology sector, where fortunes can be
built fast but businesses can also become irrelevant overnight.
Total compensation to Google's departing CFO was twice as
much as Porat's for the three years through 2013 - $62.2 million
vs $29.6 million, according to public filings by the companies.
Google has not disclosed how much it expects to pay Porat.
She joined Morgan Stanley in 1987, and led Morgan Stanley's
investment banking business for tech companies during the
Internet boom, working with Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc
, among others.
Some analysts took her appointment as a sign Google
acquisitions could pick up.
Porat ran the investment banking business for financial
companies including banks, and during the financial crisis she
became Morgan Stanley's point person with regulators and other
government officials in Washington.
Porat, 57, was considered a potential candidate to become
chief executive whenever current CEO James Gorman steps down.
But several high-level Morgan Stanley sources who have
spoken to Reuters about succession planning over the past two
years said she was not seen as a top contender. Instead, they
pointed to two other executives - Gregory Fleming, 52, who runs
wealth management and asset management, and Colm Kelleher, 57,
who runs investment banking and trading - as more likely
contenders.
Some observers saw gender bias at play, given her
qualifications and Wall Street's history as a male-dominated
industry. At an event last year, Porat criticized the lack of
female leadership in corporate America as "an embarrassment."
"If a woman 'leans in,' but is leaning against a door that
is nailed shut, no amount of leaning will bust down the door,"
she said. "So I think we must hold our organizations accountable
where they control the doors by demanding clarity and
transparency around succession planning."
Critics have also accused Silicon Valley's culture of being
hostile to women. Ellen Pao, a former partner at Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers, is suing her firm for discrimination. The
trial heads into final arguments on Tuesday.
WALL STREET IS LESS FUN
Porat joins an array of bankers, analysts, and other
executives that have left Wall Street as strict post-crisis
regulations have made the business safer and stodgier. Some of
these executives have headed into the technology sector,
including Anthony Noto, once an investment banker at Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, who last year became CFO at Twitter Inc.
In 2010, Mary Meeker, a widely followed tech analyst at
Morgan Stanley, left the bank to join Kleiner Perkins.
Porat has ties to Silicon Valley, having spent much of her
childhood in California and attended Stanford University, where
she serves on the board of trustees.
She has spent time building her connections with Washington.
During the financial crisis, she led the Morgan Stanley teams
advising the U.S. Treasury on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and
the New York Federal Reserve Bank on American International
Group Inc.
Those ties to Washington could have translated into a
government post - she was widely reported to have been a
candidate to be the Treasury deputy secretary, but said she was
not interested.
Porat will replace Patrick Pichette at Google, who said on
March 10 that he planned to retire.
At Morgan Stanley, Jonathan Pruzan, co-head of the bank's
global financial institutions group in investment banking, will
become CFO. Pruzan, 46, joined Morgan Stanley in
1994.
"He understands the current regulatory environment, having
shepherded clients through the Fed's stress test ..." Gorman
said in a memo to staff.
