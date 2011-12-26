* MS fund bought stake at height of market bubble

* Agreed to pay 50 billion yen for stake in 2007 (Adds detail, background)

TOKYO Dec 26 A fund managed by Morgan Stanley looks set to sell its stake in an office, shopping and residential complex in Tokyo back to brewer Sapporo Holdings for around $520 million, as it withdraws further from Japan's property market.

The U.S. investment bank was one of the most aggressive investors in global property markets during a debt-fuelled boom in 2006 and 2007 with its funds buying many office buildings and hotels in Japan.

But in the wake of the global financial crisis, those funds have often had to pass on the keys to those properties to lenders after failing to repay debt as the value of those investments fell.

Sapporo Holdings, which already owns 85 percent of the Yebisu Garden Place property, said in a statement it was in talks to buy back the remaining 15 percent stake for around 40.5 billion yen ($520 million), less than the 50 billion yen that a Morgan Stanley fund paid in 2007.

Sapporo originally built the complex in 1994 as part of a move to diversify its business. Sapporo said it expects to reach an agreement with Morgan Stanley by the end of January. ($1 = 78.10 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)