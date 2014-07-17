NEW YORK, July 17 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat spoke on a conference call with analysts on Thursday to discuss the bank's second-quarter earnings. They said the following:

* Morgan Stanley still focused on expense reductions, reducing headcount in fixed income trading-CEO

* Morgan Stanley is investing in technology and systems to simplify businesses-CEO

* Morgan Stanley financial advisers are growing mortgages despite weak demand across industry-CEO

* Morgan Stanley risk-weighted assets were $423 billion at June 30 under Basel 3 transitional calculation-CFO

* Morgan Stanley fixed income and commodities risk-weighted assets fell to $192 billion in 2nd quarter-CFO

* Morgan Stanley supplemental leverage ratio rose to estimated 4.6 percent at June 30 from 4.2 percent at March 31-CFO (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)