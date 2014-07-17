US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, July 17 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat spoke on a conference call with analysts on Thursday to discuss the bank's second-quarter earnings. They said the following:
* Morgan Stanley still focused on expense reductions, reducing headcount in fixed income trading-CEO
* Morgan Stanley is investing in technology and systems to simplify businesses-CEO
* Morgan Stanley financial advisers are growing mortgages despite weak demand across industry-CEO
* Morgan Stanley risk-weighted assets were $423 billion at June 30 under Basel 3 transitional calculation-CFO
* Morgan Stanley fixed income and commodities risk-weighted assets fell to $192 billion in 2nd quarter-CFO
* Morgan Stanley supplemental leverage ratio rose to estimated 4.6 percent at June 30 from 4.2 percent at March 31-CFO (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Deutsche Bank AG have reached a $165 million class-action settlement over their underwriting for the now-bankrupt subprime lender NovaStar Mortgage Inc.