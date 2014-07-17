BRIEF-Bank of America's credit card delinquency rate was 1.63 pct at Feb end
* Credit card delinquency rate was 1.63 percent at February end versus 1.60 percent at January end - SEC filing
NEW YORK, July 17 Morgan Stanley does not believe new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil company Rosneft will affect a pending deal between the two companies, the bank's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley management still expects to sell the majority of its global physical oil trading operations to Rosneft later this year, CFO Ruth Porat said, though she noted that the U.S. government's guidance had only been issued the previous night.
"We don't believe it applies to our transaction," she said.
Morgan Stanley agreed to sell the majority of its global physical oil trading operations to Rosneft in December, before Russia launched an incursion into Ukraine's Crimean peninsula. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra, Editing by Franklin Paul)
SAO PAULO, March 15 MRV Participações SA has launched its largest housing project ever, with 1.6 billion reais ($505 million) of estimated sales value, as Brazil's largest builder of low-income housing expands its foothold in the country's biggest city.
LONDON, March 15 Financial markets focused on Wednesday on what is widely expected to be the third rise in U.S. interest rates since the financial crisis, while there was some relief in commodity markets as oil pulled out of a six-day dive.