NEW YORK Feb 2 Morgan Stanley has agreed
to pay $62.95 million to resolve claims over the sale of toxic
mortgage-backed securities to three banks that later failed, the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said on Tuesday.
The settlement resolves lawsuits the U.S. regulator filed as
receiver for the three failed banks against Morgan Stanley and
other defendants over what the FDIC said were misrepresentations
in the offering documents for the mortgage-backed securities.
The FDIC said the settlement funds will be distributed among
the receiverships for the three failed banks: Colonial Bank of
Montgomery, Alabama; Security Savings Bank of Henderson, Nevada;
and United Western Bank of Denver.
