MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, April 2 Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia launched a sale of shares in Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. worth up to $147 million on Wednesday, IFR reported, citing a term sheet for the transaction.
The firm is offering 120 million Sihuan Pharmaceutical shares at an indicative range of HK9.36 to HK$9.50 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The range is equivalent to a discount of up to 4.2 percent to Wednesday's closing price of HK$9.77.
Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint bookrunners for the sale. ($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; writing by Elzio Barreto; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.