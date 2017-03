June 9 Morgan Stanley is selling its stake in oil pipeline company TransMontaigne Inc to NGL Energy Partners LP for $200 million, as the bank slims down its commodities business.

Morgan Stanley said the sale includes its general partner and limited partner interests in TransMontaigne Partners LP .

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)