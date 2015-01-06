(Updates with Merrill Lynch comment confirming adviser
departures)
NEW YORK Jan 6 Morgan Stanley, the
world's biggest brokerage firm as measured by its army of more
than 16,000 brokers, said on Tuesday it poached an elite team of
eight brokers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
Private Banking and Investment Group, where they managed a
combined $6.5 billion in client assets.
Led by Linda Stephans, Kristina Van Liew and Erik Oiler, the
group switched firms shortly after the start of the new year,
joining Morgan Stanley's Graystone Consulting unit in Chicago,
which serves institutional clients.
The Stephans Van Liew and Oiler Group includes Iftikhar
Khan, Patricia Zavagnin, Niesha Parekh, Eric Hatch and Alicia
Garabedian. They will continue to work with ultra-high net worth
individuals and institutional clients such as endowments,
foundations and nonprofits, according to a statement from Morgan
Stanley.
Merrill Lynch confirmed the advisers left the firm but
declined to comment further.
Morgan Stanley employed 16,162 brokers as of Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Diane Craft and Steve
Orlofsky)