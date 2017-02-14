(Adds background)
By Olivia Oran
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its
global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the
firm.
Santoro is joining hedge fund Millennium Partners, where he
will run global equities.
He will be replaced at Morgan Stanley by Alan Thomas, who
will run equities in the Americas. Thomas previously was the
co-head of prime brokerage.
Before joining Morgan Stanley, Santoro held senior roles at
hedge fund Citadel Investment Group LLC and Citigroup Inc.
At Millennium, Sanotoro replaces Hyung Soon Lee, who left
late last year.
Morgan Stanley, which competes head-to-head with Goldman
Sachs Group Inc for stock trading business, posted
fourth-quarter revenue from the business of nearly $2 billion,
up 4 percent from the year-ago period. That was the most of any
Wall Street firm during the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Additional reporting by
Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)