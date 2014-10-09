Oct 9 Morgan Stanley is embracing the financial
reforms intended to curb its animal spirits to generate bigger
profits.
Unlike most of its rivals, Morgan Stanley has been
building its private equity business using structures that are
subject to the Volcker rule, which restricts the amount of money
a bank and its employees can contribute to such funds. This, in
turn, limits their profit-sharing and, some would argue, their
alignment with investors' interests.
For Morgan Stanley, the sixth biggest U.S. bank by assets,
putting less capital into private equity funds makes sense,
people familiar with the bank's strategy said. Under Chief
Executive James Gorman, 56, managing clients' wealth has
replaced businesses like bond trading and principal investing as
the prime supplier of profits. Collecting steady fees without
risking much money is more aligned with Gorman's goals than
investing alongside clients with the potential of bigger
rewards.
"The private equity business is the best business model in
financial services, hands down," said Chris Kotowski, an analyst
with Oppenheimer & Co, who covers banks and private equity
firms. "People think of it as a risky business but it's not
really. Come hell or high water, you're going to collect your
base management fee."
This year, Morgan Stanley has been tapping its network of
institutional and individual investors to raise several new
funds. In addition to a $1.7 billion Asia-focused private equity
fund the bank closed in July, it's also trying to raise $4
billion for a global infrastructure fund, $2.5 billion for a
global real estate fund, and $1 billion for a credit fund,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Reuters has learned the bank is also considering raising
another global private equity fund whose target size has not yet
been determined, according to the people, who spoke on the
condition of anonymity. It would be the first such private
equity fund Morgan Stanley has raised since 2008.
Kotowski reckons that if a bank contributes just 3 percent
of the capital in a private equity fund and the fund's returns
are zero, the banks still earns a pre-tax return-on-equity of 24
percent because of management fees. At a 10-percent return, the
bank would generate a return-on-equity of 69 percent, and at 25
percent it would generate return-on-equity of 136 percent,
thanks to added performance fees. Return-on-equity is a measure
of how much profit the bank can wring from its balance sheet for
shareholders.
"As the return goes to zero you're still solidly profitable
but you have nice upside when things work out," Kotowski said.
"It's great work if you can get it."
Morgan Stanley declined to comment on its private equity
plans.
VOLCKER RULE
Attracting institutional investors has become more
difficult because the Volcker rule caps U.S. banks' and their
staff's investments in private equity funds at 3 percent. That
has made some big investors less inclined to invest in funds
housed within banks, because they prefer managers that have more
"skin in the game."
The rule, part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform act,
has led many of Morgan Stanley's U.S. competitors to exit
private equity funds or raise money outside of a fund structure.
Even as it stuck with the private equity business, Morgan
Stanley had to make changes to mitigate the rule's effect. For
example, the bank now shares more of the performance fees it
receives with its staff, Reuters first reported in 2012.
Building the business will help the bank attain a firm-wide
return-on-equity target of at least 10 percent that Gorman has
set.
That goal has been difficult to meet because of new capital
requirements that are punitive to a big book of fixed-income
assets Morgan Stanley is now winding down.
Last year, Morgan Stanley's return on average common equity
was 5 percent, excluding an accounting oddity known as debt
valuation adjustments. In the first six months of this year it's
risen to 9.5 percent. Investment management had the highest
return-on-equity of any business, at 17.7 percent, and the bank
is aiming to bring that up to 20 percent.
Merchant banking and real estate investing - Morgan
Stanley's formal name for the business that includes private
equity funds - accounts for about 10 percent of the $396 billion
in assets under management in Morgan Stanley's
investment-management business.
Most of those funds were raised before the financial crisis,
and before Morgan Stanley had acquired the Smith Barney business
from Citigroup Inc, making it the world's largest wealth
management platform by brokerage force.
Individual investor money has historically accounted for
between 8 percent and 30 percent of funds Morgan Stanley has
raised, according to a person familiar with the matter. The
portion could go higher, but it is unlikely that a private
equity fund will have more than half of its dollars coming from
individuals, this person said.
To be sure, Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit has an
"open architecture" platform - meaning its brokers and private
bankers are prohibited from prodding clients to buy Morgan
Stanley products over others. Still, the business touches scores
of millionaires and family offices across the U.S., giving it an
in-house network of potential investors that is unparalleled in
private equity fund-raising.
CLOSEST RIVAL
Morgan Stanley's business plan differs from its closest
rival, Goldman Sachs, whose strategy still largely centers on
putting capital to work in trades, loans and investments.
Goldman executives have said they are committed to the same
trading businesses that Morgan Stanley is de-emphasizing, and
that they have no plans to scale back.
Goldman has a fairly consistent track record of putting
capital to work in lucrative ways - including its mortgage bets
leading up to and out of the financial crisis, its presence as a
market-maker in early 2009 when most competitors were still
reeling from the crisis and its lucrative principal investments
including its role in the buyout of discount retailer Dollar
General Inc. Its top management comes from the trading business
and its risk-management division is known to have greater sway
internally than its traders.
Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, was known for having a
muddled strategy under chaotic management teams before Gorman
took over, and for playing catch-up to Goldman in the approach
to the financial crisis. Under Gorman, who fortified his career
in Merrill Lynch's retail brokerage, the bank has been working
to de-risk its businesses and focus on steadier revenue streams.
Goldman has kept the fund model for some of its private
funds under Volcker, such as a new infrastructure fund it is
considering raising, Reuters reported last week.
Yet in other areas, it has raised money from investors to
perform individual deals outside of a fund structure, through a
business development company called Liberty Harbor, or by using
individual investor accounts. It is also using its own balance
sheet to do private equity deals and then syndicate some of the
equity to investors.
FINDING NEW MONEY
Morgan Stanley's merchant banking and real estate investing
business delivered $559 million worth of net revenue in the
first six months of this year, up 12 percent from $498 million
in the same period of 2013.
The business is tiny relative to Morgan Stanley's overall
income statement, representing just 3 percent of total revenue.
The investment management division it sits inside of is the
smallest of Morgan Stanley's three major business units. It
brings in about one-fifth of the revenue that institutional
securities or wealth management does. It also delivers the
highest returns and profit margins, and is the only one that
already meets Gorman's expense target. Its main task now is to
grow.
Gregory Fleming, 51, who heads both investment management
and wealth management for Morgan Stanley, has set a target of
$500 billion in assets.
"The most important benchmark in an investment management
business I say again and again, (is) performance," Fleming said
at a conference in February. "If you perform, existing clients
will give you more money to manage and you will bring in new
clients across merchant banking and real estate."
Performance is on Morgan Stanley's side as it goes about
raising new funds.
According to Preqin, a market research firm, four of its
five funds in the private equity area are in the top 25 percent
of performers; the fifth is in the second quartile. Its overall
performance is behind just four other private equity firms
globally.
Morgan Stanley's most recent global private equity fund has
posted gross returns of 27 percent, according to a person
familiar with its performance. Similarly, its mezzanine credit
fund has gross returns of 20 percent since inception, which is
much better than the average fund, this person said.
(Reporting by Lauren LaCapra and Gregory Roumeliotis. Editing
by John Pickering)