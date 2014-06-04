June 3 The former co-head of Morgan Stanley's investment bank, Paul Taubman, who has been behind some of the biggest U.S. deals this year, is launching his own advisory boutique, the Financial Times reported.

Taubman has poached two senior bankers - Robert Friedsam and James Murray - from his former employer, according to people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported. (link.reuters.com/xez79v)

The two senior bankers led teams within the telecom, media and technology division of the bank and recently handed in their notice at Morgan Stanley, the paper said.

Taubman left Morgan Stanley in 2012. He advised on Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion takeover of its wireless joint venture with the UK's Vodafone Group Plc.

Taubman also worked alongside Barclays, Citigroup and JPMorgan on Comcast Corp's agreed $42 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable, the paper said.

Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Mary Claire Delaney said the company did not have any comment about the bankers' exit.

Taubman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)