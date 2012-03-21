HONG KONG, March 21 Morgan Stanley's Asia
private equity arm has invested $300 million in China's Tianhe
Chemicals Group, the two companies said on Wednesday, a deal
that will help the company expand into U.S. and European
markets.
Morgan Stanley's private equity arm would take a minority
stake in Tianhe Chemicals, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
As part of the deal, Homer Sun, the fund's chief investment
officer, will join Tianhe's board.
Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has invested about $2.4
billion in Asia, primarily in highly structured minority
investments and control buyouts.
Tianhe is the largest lubricant oil additive producer in
China and a leading high-end speciality fluorochemical producer
globally, the statement said.
