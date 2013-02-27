NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. investment bank Morgan
Stanley lost money on 37 trading days last year, down
from 64 days in 2011, the company said in a regulatory filing
Tuesday.
The bank lost up to $25 million on 29 days, and between $25
million and $50 million on eight trading days. The firm did not
lose more than $50 million on any one day, compared with 17 such
times in 2011.
The firm scored a daily trading profit of between $25
million and $50 million 84 times last year. The company netted
more than $100 million on 23 days in 2012.
Revenue from trading helped the New York-based company's
fourth quarter earnings beat analyst estimates by a wide margin.
Adjusted revenue in the sales and trading division more than
doubled from the same quarter in 2011, to $2 billion from $867
million. Fixed-income, currency and commodities trading revenue
was $811 million in the fourth quartfer, adjusted for accounting
charges, compared with a loss of $493 million a year earlier.
Shares of the company closed at $22.44 on Tuesday and are up
about 15 percent for the year.