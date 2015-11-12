Nov 11 A lawyer for a Russian billionaire's investment vehicle suing Morgan Stanley for insider trading told a Manhattan jury Thursday to hold the financial services firm liable, saying the case was about principle more than money.

"Why they came across the ocean for this case was that they wanted to tell Morgan Stanley, to tell the world, that what happened here was wrong," lawyer Aaron Marks said of his client, Veleron BV, during a closing argument at the end of a two-week trial. Veleron is owned by Oleg Deripaska, owner of Russian industrial group Basic Element.

Veleron claims Morgan Stanley illegally short-sold a company based on inside information at the height of the financial crisis.

Morgan Stanley's attorney, Jonathan Polkes, had previously told the jury that Morgan Stanley did nothing wrong, and Deripaska suffered no financial harm. Neither Veleron nor Deripaska were clients of Morgan Stanley.

In 2007, Deripaska, through Veleron, made a major investment in Canadian auto parts maker Magna International. That investment was financed with a $1.2 billion loan from BNP Paribas, with Veleron's Magna shares as collateral.

Morgan Stanley agreed to act as BNP's agent to sell off Veleron's Magna stock if the borrower defaulted, and assumed some of the risk through a swap agreement.

On Sept. 29, 2008, amid the global financial crisis and with Magna stock tumbling, BNP made a $93 million margin call to Veleron. Morgan Stanley learned the next morning from BNP that Veleron might fail to meet the margin call and have to liquidate its Magna position.

A Morgan Stanley trader immediately began short-selling Magna and continued over the next two days, ultimately offsetting $6.6 million in losses from Veleron's default with $4.6 million in trading profits.

Veleron claims the short-selling constituted insider trading and drove Magna's share price lower. The company ultimately paid $25 million to settle claims from BNP, which Marks said might have been less if not for Morgan Stanley's actions.

Polkes pointed out to jury the loan balance BNP sought to recoup was much higher, around $80 million. He also argued that Morgan Stanley never had a duty to Veleron, and was entirely within its rights to hedge against a Veleron default.

Marks contended that Morgan Stanley, as an agent of BNP, had a duty to Veleron.

"Instead of respecting the duty they took on as disposal agent, they looked to their own pockets," he said.

The case is Veleron Holding BV v. Morgan Stanley, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:12-cv-05966. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)