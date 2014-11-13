NEW YORK Nov 13 Morgan Stanley, the
world's largest brokerage firm, fired the first shot in Wall
Street's pay formula wars by telling brokers more of their pay
will be deferred in 2015 than in the past.
The firm's 16,000-plus brokers, who this week were mailed
their 2014 bonus totals but have not yet been told of the 2015
formula, will have from 1.5 percent to 15.5 percent of their
cash and stock bonuses deferred, said a source familiar with the
plan.
"In most cases, it's a very modest increase in deferrals,
but without it there would be a great deal of distortion at
certain revenue and length-of-service levels that the bonuses
are tied to," the source said.
Brokers who produce $1.1 million to $1.65 million of
revenue, slightly above average, will have 10 percent of their
bonus deferred, the source said. One-fourth will continue to be
paid in stock collected after four years and 75 percent in cash
that vests over eight years.
Figuring out the exact change may not be easy. Broker pay
manuals often run more than 50 pages and change annually based
on firms' goals, such as raising the number of accounts with at
least $500,000 in them.
The guides are nevertheless studied carefully by brokers and
headhunters to determine where the most comfortable deals
reside. Since Morgan Stanley's initial change involves making
brokers wait longer to collect their pay, rival firms are likely
to adopt similar plans, said Ron Eddie, president of recruiting
firm Millennium Career Advisors in San Diego.
The change for next year was disclosed to branch managers
earlier this week and aims to give a clearer view of what
brokers will give up in deferred pay if they leave for a rival
firm. Brokers next year will receive a "unified grid" that
combines their annual pay with the bonuses and the total
deferral amount.
"The deferrals will not be a big money saver for the firm,
but hopefully you tie people to the ship a little longer," the
source said.
Morgan Stanley's standard grid will continue to have 10
levels of payouts tied to total production. Brokers bringing in
up to $250,000 receive 28 percent of the amount. The payout
tiers up to 47 percent for those booking $5 million.
The Morgan Stanley changes were reported earlier Thursday by
Investment News.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; additional reporting by Elizabeth
Dilts; Editing by Ken Wills)