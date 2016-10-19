Oct 19 Morgan Stanley plans to announce
in the coming weeks how its wealth-management business will
comply with a new U.S. rule intended to protect retirement
savers, Chief Executive James Gorman said on Wednesday.
Gorman declined to give details, but hinted that providing
wealth clients with choice about account options and how they
pay the firm is a priority.
"Giving (clients) a choice of how they deal with the firm,
services they access, how they pay for those services, is
critical to how we operate as a firm," Gorman said during a call
with analysts to discuss earnings. "Choice has been a
fundamental guiding light for the firm and that is unlikely to
change."
Known as the fiduciary rule, the new regulation was
announced in April by the Department of Labor. It sets a
standard for brokers who sell retirement products and requires
them to put clients' best interests ahead of their own bottom
line. It starts to take effect in 2018, giving brokerages time
to comply.
Gorman's guidance comes in contrast to rival Bank of
America's, which said its wealth business would
eliminate individual retirement accounts that charge investors
for each transaction.
Investors who want a retirement account will instead need to
pay a fee that is a percentage of their assets. The move is
intended to reduce conflicts that might arise if brokers push
clients to more expensive investment products.
Giving wealth clients a choice won't present compliance
problems to Morgan Stanley, Gorman said.
"I don't think that giving clients choice heightens one's
legal exposure and, in fact, that just seems a little
counterintuitive," he said.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)