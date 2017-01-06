Jan 6 The head of Morgan Stanley's
international wealth management team, James Jesse, has left the
firm, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Colbert Narcisse, who led product strategy and development
in Morgan Stanley's investment solutions division, will replace
Jesse, according to a firm memo and Morgan Stanley spokeswoman
Christine Jockle.
Narcisse joined Morgan Stanley's investment management
division in 2011 as the head of alternative investments. He
previously worked in senior roles at Merrill Lynch, across
investment banking and wealth management.
In his new position, Narcisse will report directly to Morgan
Stanley wealth heads Shelley O'Connor and Andy Saperstein.
Jesse joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 in the bank's fixed
income unit. He joined wealth management in 2006.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)