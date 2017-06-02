June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its
wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two
key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on
Friday.
The Wall Street bank named Vince Lumia, head of private
wealth management, its new head of the field. Lumia will report
to wealth co-heads, Andy Saperstein and Shelley O'Connor.
Mandell Crawley, the bank's chief marketing officer, will
replace Lumia as head of private wealth management.
The firm eliminated its divisional level with the goal of
flattening the organization, naming former divisional heads Bill
McMahon and Rick Skae as vice chairmen of wealth management.
A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Morgan Stanley saw its revenue from wealth management rise
11 percent in the first quarter to $4.1 billion. The unit also
posted a pretax margin of 24 percent, in line with a target set
by Chief Executive James Gorman.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)