CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Oct 20 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said it had appointed financial advisers Michael Zalkind and John Williams to its Aventura, Florida office.
Zalkind and Williams, who have a combined experience of more than 20 years in the securities industry, joined Morgan Stanley on Oct. 14 from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The duo had a combined production of $2.1 million and managed assets of about $175 million while working at JP Morgan.
Morgan Stanley also said Robert Phelps had joined its Downtown Louisville, Kentucky office on Oct. 17 from UBS, while Thomas Forma and Kevin Nichols joined its West Hartford, Connecticut office from Merrill Lynch.
Phelps managed about $90 million in assets while at UBS and had production of more than $1 million.
Forma joins Morgan Stanley as a senior institutional consultant and Nichols as senior investment management consultant.
Merrill Lynch confirmed the move, while UBS and JP Morgan were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Simon Jennings)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
SYDNEY, March 14 Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state outlined plans on Tuesday to spend A$510 million ($385 million) to keep the lights on, just four days after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk offered to save the state from blackouts by installing large-scale battery storage.
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares