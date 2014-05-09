May 9 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc :

* Trading expectations for full year remain unchanged other than translation impact of exchange rates.

* Currency translation effect would reduce our reported revenue by c.5-6 pct when compared to previous year's reported results

* Year-to-date revenue on a constant currency basis and adjusting for business lines that have been sold or exited is broadly flat compared to first four months of last year

* End market conditions still remain mixed but group at end of April had a positive book to bill ratio of 1.08 and an outstanding order book of c.5 pct above same time last year

* Trading conditions in first four months of year are in line with management expectations and unchanged from our outlook in February announcement