May 9 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc :
* Trading expectations for full year remain unchanged other
than translation impact of exchange rates.
* Currency translation effect would reduce our reported
revenue by c.5-6 pct when compared to previous year's reported
results
* Year-to-date revenue on a constant currency basis and
adjusting for business lines that have been sold or exited is
broadly flat compared to first four months of last year
* End market conditions still remain mixed but group at end
of April had a positive book to bill ratio of 1.08 and an
outstanding order book of c.5 pct above same time last year
* Trading conditions in first four months of year are in
line with management expectations and unchanged from our outlook
in February announcement
