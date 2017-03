Nov 11 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc :

* Trading performance in four months to end of October was encouraging overall and in line with management expectations

* Book to bill order ratio remains positive at 1.04 for year to date

* Outstanding order book is about 6 pct higher than at end of October last year on a constant currency basis

* Group expects to achieve about 3 pct revenue growth in second half of year on a continuing and constant currency basis