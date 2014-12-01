Dec 1 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc :

* Notes announcement from that it does not intend to make an offer for Morgan Advanced Materials

* On 27 October 2014, Vesuvius made a nil premium proposal to acquire Morgan Advanced Materials in exchange for shares in Vesuvius

* Concluded that proposal it fundamentally undervalued Morgan Advanced Materials's existing business and its prospects

* Concluded that proposal would not be in best interests of company and its shareholders and unanimously rejected proposal

* Board believes proposal would have diluted Morgan Advanced Materials shareholders' exposure to attractive, diverse and secular growth markets

* Board is confident that company's standalone strategy will deliver meaningful value for its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))