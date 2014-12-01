BRIEF-Unite acquires property under development in Durham
* Unite students accommodation fund ('usaf') acquires property under development in durham
Dec 1 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc :
* Notes announcement from that it does not intend to make an offer for Morgan Advanced Materials
* On 27 October 2014, Vesuvius made a nil premium proposal to acquire Morgan Advanced Materials in exchange for shares in Vesuvius
* Concluded that proposal it fundamentally undervalued Morgan Advanced Materials's existing business and its prospects
* Concluded that proposal would not be in best interests of company and its shareholders and unanimously rejected proposal
* Board believes proposal would have diluted Morgan Advanced Materials shareholders' exposure to attractive, diverse and secular growth markets
* Board is confident that company's standalone strategy will deliver meaningful value for its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia
* Statoil says the Njord partners recently made an investment decision and are planning to submit PDO shortly