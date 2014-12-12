UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
Dec 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc :
* Mark Robertshaw steps down as Chief Executive Officer on December 2014
* Also announces that Andrew Given is stepping down as a board director
* Board's process of selecting a successor is progressing well with consideration being given to both external and internal candidates
* Kevin dangerfield, currently chief financial officer, will take responsibility as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)