* Mark Robertshaw steps down as Chief Executive Officer on December 2014

* Also announces that Andrew Given is stepping down as a board director

* Board's process of selecting a successor is progressing well with consideration being given to both external and internal candidates

* Kevin dangerfield, currently chief financial officer, will take responsibility as interim CEO