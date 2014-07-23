July 23 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc :

* H1 revenue 448.4 million stg

* Interim dividend 3.9 pence per share

* Revenue at constant currency in first half of year was broadly flat

* Order intake in first half was encouraging with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06 times

* Group ebita margin for first half of year was 12.6% (h1 2013: 12.0%)

* Profit before tax 37.5 million stg

* Active programme of targeting remaining c.£25m of low margin business for improvement or exit

* Improved order book compared with equivalent period last year, gives board confidence that group will make progress in second half of 2014

* Interim dividend increased by 2.6% to 3.9 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: