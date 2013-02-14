LONDON Feb 14 Morgan Crucible Co Plc : * Auto alert - Morgan Crucible Co Plc FY revenue fell 8.5 percent to

1.01 billion STG * Auto alert - Morgan Crucible Co Plc final dividend 6.4 pence per

share versus 6 pence per share year ago * Auto alert - Morgan Crucible Co Plc total dividend 10 pence per

share * FY underlying pbt 89.7 million STG * Expect to improve profit run rate by some £10 million in 2013 compared to the

second half of 2012 * Overall order intake levels have stabilised in the last two to three months * Source text