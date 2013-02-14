Feb 14 Advanced materials group Morgan Crucible
Co Plc said full-year underlying profit fell 25 percent
due to the weak performance of its engineered materials
division, but said overall order intake levels stabilised in the
last few months.
The company, which provides carbon technology services to
the aerospace and space exploration industries, reported an
underlying pretax profit of 89.7 million pounds ($139.44
million) for the year ended Dec. 31, down from 119.7 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8.5 percent to 1.01 billion pounds. Revenue at
its engineered materials division fell 16.5 percent to 347
million pounds.
"Significant actions were taken in the second half of 2012
to align our cost base with the reduced demand levels,
particularly in the engineered materials businesses," Chief
Executive Officer Mark Robertshaw said in a statement.
The division makes carbon, silicon carbide, oxide-based
ceramics and advanced polymeric composites, which are used in
industrial and rail transportation, fluid handling, power
generation and armour systems for personnel and vehicle
protection.
The deterioration in performance in the company's advanced
materials and technology unit - a part of the engineered
materials business - was mainly due to a significant softening
in demand for renewables products in the solar and wind markets
and U.S. body armour business, Morgan Crucible said.
Revenue in the company's ceramics division, which makes up
about two-thirds of overall turnover, was 660.5 million pounds,
down 3.6 percent from a year ago.
Shares in the company were down 2.13 percent at 290 pence at
0801 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They have lost about 10
percent of their value in the past year.