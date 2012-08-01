By Suzanne Barlyn
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 1 An arbitration panel has denied
a Mississippi-based entrepreneur's claim against Morgan Keegan &
Co over $2 million of bond fund losses in a case that offers a
glimpse into why the brokerage firm may be winning many similar
disputes.
Robert L. Calvert, who heads an engineering consultancy in
West Point, Mississippi, failed to heed the securities
industry's mantra, "Past performance is no guarantee of future
results," an arbitrator wrote in the July 30 decision.
That conclusion would not be unusual except that the funds,
underwritten and sold by the brokerage, were the subject of
civil fraud allegations by federal and state regulators, along
with a $200 million civil fine in a 2011 se t tlement.
The lengthy decision explanation by a Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority arbitrator provides a window into typically
closed-door legal proceedings between investors and their
brokerages. That process usually ends with a terse ruling that
offers few, if any, clues behind the decision.
The ruling shows that the role some Morgan Keegan customers
played in their own investing decisions, and their willingness
to take on certain risks, can trump alleged wrongdoing by the
brokerage.
Morgan Keegan, now a unit of Raymond James Financial Inc
, was inundated by more than 1,000 arbitration cases
after its bond funds dropped as much as 80 percent in 2008.
Arbitrators, in about half of the cases tried, have not awarded
claimants a dime, according to Memphis-based Morgan Keegan. It
is unclear how many cases the company may have settled. About
160 cases were still pending in mid-June.
Calvert declined to comment. Calvert's lawyer was not
available for comment.
SKILLED INVESTOR
Morgan Keegan's 2011 settlements with regulators included
details of how a former star fund manager used risky
mortgage-backed securities to inflate his funds' values. The
brokerage neither admitted nor denied the allegations.
Trying to convince arbitrators that the 2011 regulatory
settlements should not be evidence in arbitration cases has been
a key strategy for Morgan Keegan, including in the Calvert case.
Arbitrators in this week's ruling allowed the settlements to
become evidence in the case, but they did not actually use them
in reaching their conclusion.
While a panel of three arbitrators typically decide large
cases, the proceeding that led the ruling included some twists:
FINRA, for reasons that are unclear, removed the panel's chair
during the three-week hearing after a complaint by one of the
parties. Only one arbitrator signed the ruling after a second
arbitrator died before the ruling was finalized with FINRA.
That arbitrator wrote that investments by one of Calvert's
companies in the Morgan Keegan funds, and a regional bank stock
that Calvert personally held "were caught in a market tidal wave
that swept away their value." But those losses did not occur
because of advice from Morgan Keegan or its broker.
A witness testified that Calvert's investment skills were
almost as good as a professional's. Additionally, he personally
decided how the funds were invested, according to the
arbitrator.
Calvert's companies received about $1 million in dividends
and other earnings from the funds through 2009, according to the
ruling.
"We are pleased with the results," said Terry Weiss, a
lawyer for Greenberg Traurig LLP, an Atlanta-based lawyer who
represented Morgan Keegan in the case. "The panel agreed with
the evidence and our arguments that ultimately this was an
unprecedented market event that caused the losses in the funds,"
he said.
Many lawyers for investors, however, have disputed Morgan
Keegan's explanation for the losses, arguing, among other
things, that the firm misled investors and its own brokers about
the risks.
Lawyers cannot use FINRA arbitration rulings to influence
arbitrators' decisions in other cases. However, efforts to
overturn those decisions in courts - an unusual step - can lead
to judicial opinions that may be influential in other cases, say
lawyers.
The panel's decision to fault the investor and to ignore the
Morgan Keegan regulatory settlements does not sit well with some
attorneys who represent investors. "I have a problem with that,"
said Tom Ajamie, a Houston-based securities arbitration lawyer.
Assessing the impact of improper sales practices over investors'
long-term decisions is difficult, Ajamie said.
"It's not enough to say that you bought it during good times
and now you have to live in those circumstances," he said.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer and Tim Dobbyn)