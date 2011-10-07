* Court throws out $9.2 mln ruling against Morgan Keegan
* Judge calls testimony from prominent expert "false"
By Suzanne Barlyn
Oct 7 A court's declaration that a former
Securities and Exchange Commission economist allegedly gave
fraudulent testimony in a case against Morgan Keegan & Co.
could have a widespread impact on similar arbitration cases
against the brokerage firm, say lawyers.
Houston U.S. District Court Judge Lynn Hughes on Sept. 30
threw out a 2010 ruling by a Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) arbitration panel that required Morgan
Keegan, a unit of Regions Financial Corp., to pay $9.2 million
to a group of investors for losses tied to troubled bond
funds.
The $9.2 million award was the largest against the
brokerage, which has been slammed with hundreds of arbitration
claims from investors for losses in six funds that held risky
subprime mortgages. Going to court to overturn an arbitration
award is unusual and the cases are rarely successful, say
lawyers.
Morgan Keegan scored at least a temporary victory when
Hughes, in a controversial opinion, invalidated the arbitration
award. Hughes did so partly because he said the $9.2 million
ruling was based on allegedly "fraudulent testimony" from a
well-respected expert witness for the investors.
The testimony came from Craig McCann, a former SEC
economist and certified financial analyst and litigation
consultant in Fairfax, Virginia who often testifies on behalf
of investors. McCann, Hughes wrote in his opinion, had admitted
in another arbitration case that his testimony about Morgan
Keegan's pricing of funds values was "false."
But a lawyer for the investors said Hughes got the facts
wrong. McCann did testify in another case against Morgan Keegan
that his figures were inaccurate, but that inaccuracy was
actually in favor of Morgan Keegan, not the investors for whom
he testified, said Paul Dobrowski, a Houston-based securities
lawyer. The judge's comments "are wholly erroneous," said
Dobrowski, who will appeal Hughes's decision to the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.
Even if the calculations were in Morgan Keegan's favor and
the judge's remarks about McCann are mistaken, lawyers say the
troubled brokerage will likely try to use the opinion to its
advantage in arbitration cases that are still pending.
The judge's remarks could also damage McCann's credibility
as an expert, said George Brunelle, a securities lawyer in New
York. Lawyers can point to the opinion and say "'Here's a case
where you were wrong,'" he said.
The dispute in Texas focuses on testimony by McCann about
the process Morgan Keegan used for pricing of some subprime
securities in the funds. Investors and regulators accused the
firm of ignoring lower values, thereby inflating the funds'
share prices. McCann, in a later case, testified that Morgan
Keegan mispriced more securities than he initially concluded,
according to Dobrowski.
Morgan Keegan used that discrepancy to try to invalidate
McCann's testimony on behalf of the investors.
A Morgan Keegan spokeswoman declined to immediately comment
on whether the firm will use the judge's comments about McCann
as evidence in other arbitration cases related to the funds.
Some lawyers are concerned that the allegation about
McCann, even if made in error, could hurt their chances of
success in other arbitration cases against the firm.
About 1,000 investors filed arbitration cases involving
losses they incurred during 2007 and 2008. Many cases are still
pending. Morgan Keegan, which was put up for sale by Regions in
June, paid a $200 million fine to the SEC and state regulators
this summer to settle fraud allegations against the
Memphis-based brokerage.
A star fund manager at the firm also agreed to a $500,000
fine and was barred from the industry.
"Is it a fatal blow? No. But are brokerage firms
celebrating," said Andrew Stoltmann, a securities arbitration
lawyer in Chicago who has been involved in numerous cases
against Morgan Keegan. McCann "is probably the pre-eminent
claimant's expert out there."
The attack on McCann shocked many securities arbitration
lawyers who have relied on him to testify on behalf of
investors they represent.
"I've worked with Craig on a number of cases for many
years. His integrity and competence is beyond reproach," said
Steven Caruso, a New York-based securities lawyer who
represents investors.
Two previous decisions by Hughes to overturn arbitration
orders have already been reversed. In one of the cases, the
appeals court said the judge "improperly substituted his
judgment for that of the arbitrator."
Hughes declined to comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in Washington; Editing by
Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)