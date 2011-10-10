* Regions in parallel negotiations with two groups

* Bank hopes to get close to $1.5 bln book value

* Tough markets add to deal uncertainty (Adds background, details)

Oct 10 Thomas H. Lee Partners and a consortium that includes Blackstone Group (BX.N) and Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] are the finalists for Regions Financial Corp's (RF.N) Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

A deal is still far from certain as financing markets remain tough and Morgan Keegan faces operational challenges amid the ongoing market volatility, the sources said.

Regions is in parallel negotiations with the two private equity groups for the business, which has a book value of about $1.5 billion, one of the sources said on Monday.

Regions is hoping to get a price that's close to Morgan Keegan's book value, failing which it may decide not to sell the business, the source said.

The sources were not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

Regions, a bank based in Birmingham, Alabama that has not yet repaid $3.5 billion in bailout money received from the Troubled Asset Relief Program, hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) in June to explore options for Morgan Keegan.

Regions bought Morgan Keegan in 2001 for $789 million.

The auction attracted several private equity bidders as well as rivals Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) and Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) in the initial stages, sources have said previously.

Other private equity firms that were interested included, TPG Capital [TPG.UL], Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and Warburg Pincus [WP.UL], sources have said previously.

But in the past few months an intensifying debt crisis in Europe and fears about a weakening U.S. economy have spooked markets, hurting both the Morgan Keegan business and the ability of buyers to pay up for it.

Stifel's stock, for example, has fallen more than 24 percent since August, while Raymond James is down more than 13 percent.

Rivals also faced an additional challenge -- Morgan Keegan management preferred a private equity buyer over them, with employees interested in participating in a transaction, a source told Reuters earlier. [ID:nN1E77B1CP]

Recruiters have said potentially hundreds of the more than 1,200 brokers in Morgan Keegan's private client group had lined up job leads in case they decided to leave once a buyer was named. [ID:nS1E78Q1GJ]

Regions shares closed up 5.9 percent at $3.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Morgan Keegan, Thomas H. Lee and Blackstone declined to comment. Regions and Carlyle were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Soyoung Kim and Joe Giannone in New York; editing by Bernard Orr)