* Regions in parallel negotiations with two groups
* Bank hopes to get close to $1.5 bln book value
* Tough markets add to deal uncertainty
By Paritosh Bansal
NEW YORK, Oct 10 Thomas H. Lee Partners and a
consortium that includes Blackstone Group (BX.N) and Carlyle
Group [CYL.UL] are finalists to acquire Regions Financial
Corp's (RF.N) Morgan Keegan brokerage and investment banking
unit, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
A deal is far from certain, the sources said, as
debt-financing markets remain tight, and Morgan Keegan faces
the challenge of keeping some 4,100 employees in place amid
uncertainty about their future.
Regions, a large regional bank which still has not repaid
$3.5 billion of 2008 U.S. bailout money, in June announced the
unit could be sold.
Regions is in parallel negotiations with the two private
equity groups for the business, which has a book value of about
$1.5 billion, one of the sources said on Monday.
Regions is hoping to get a price that's close to book
value. If it does not, the Birmingham, Alabama, bank may decide
not to sell the business, the source said.
The sources were not authorized to speak publicly.
Regions on June 22 said it had hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N)
to explore options for Memphis-based Morgan Keegan, which has
more than 300 offices spanning the U.S. South, Midwest, Texas
and the Mid-Atlantic.
Regions bought Morgan Keegan for $789 million in 2001, just
after the tech stock rally peaked and as most commercial banks
snapped up fee-producing regional brokerages and trading firms.
Morgan Keegan, which has more than 1,200 financial advisers,
was formed in 1969.
Morgan Keegan also has an investment bank that advises on
mergers, underwrites and trades stocks and bonds. Last year the
unit generated $1.1 billion of revenue
The ongoing Morgan Keegan auction attracted several private
equity bidders as well as rival brokerages Stifel Financial
Corp (SF.N) and Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) in the
initial stages, sources have said previously.
Other private equity firms that were interested included
TPG Capital [TPG.UL], Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and
Warburg Pincus [WP.UL], sources have said.
Regions on that same June day settled for $210 million
allegations that Morgan Keegan fraudulently marketed mutual
funds heavily exposed to subprime mortgages, which plunged in
value starting in 2007.
But the financial markets have worked against Regions since
it announced its strategic plans.
In the past few months an intensifying debt crisis in
Europe and fears about a weakening U.S. economy have spooked
markets, hurting both the Morgan Keegan business and the
ability of buyers to pay up for it.
Stifel's stock, for example, has fallen more than 24
percent since August, while Raymond James is down more than 13
percent.
Rivals also faced an additional challenge -- Morgan Keegan
management preferred a private equity buyer over them, with
employees interested in participating in a transaction, a
source told Reuters earlier. [ID:nN1E77B1CP]
Recruiters have said potentially hundreds of the more than
1,200 brokers in Morgan Keegan's private client group had lined
up job leads in case they decided to leave once a buyer was
named. [ID:nS1E78Q1GJ]
Regions shares closed Monday up 5.9 percent at $3.60 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Morgan Keegan, Thomas H. Lee, Blackstone and Carlyle
declined to comment. Regions officials did not return calls
seeking comment.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Soyoung Kim and Joe Giannone in
New York; editing by Bernard Orr)