Oct 10 Thomas H. Lee Partners and a consortium
that includes Blackstone Group (BX.N) and Carlyle Group
[CYL.UL] are the finalists for Regions Financial Corp's (RF.N)
Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, sources familiar with the matter
said.
A deal is still far from certain as financing markets
remain tough and Morgan Keegan faces operational challenges
amid the ongoing market volatility, the sources said.
Regions is in parallel negotiations with the two private
equity groups for the business, which has a book value of about
$1.5 billion, one of the sources said.
Regions is hoping to get a price that's close to Morgan
Keegan's book value, failing which it may decide not to sell
the business, the source said.
Morgan Keegan, Thomas H. Lee and Blackstone declined to
comment. Regions and Carlyle were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Soyoung Kim and Joe Giannone in
New York; editing by Bernard Orr)