NEW YORK, Sept 20 A Morgan Keegan adviser team has left the firm for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N), the second major move out of the firm this month.

Peter Korcusko and Frank Colucci registered with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney last Tuesday. The team has a combined revenue of more than $1.1 million in revenue.

Korcusko and Colucci, based in Clearwater, Florida, have a combined $104 million in assets under management.

Korcusko and Colucci, both longtime Florida residents, are largely focused on building and maintaining municipal bond portfolios for high-net-worth clients.

The team will report to Clearwater Branch Manager Brian Kilczewski, whose office is a part of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's network of offices in the Tampa Bay area.

Their move comes shortly after Steven Thornton and Richard Smith left to start their own firm after more than two decades at Morgan Keegan. The pair registered Smith Thornton Advisors LLC with Wells Fargo Financial Network on Sept. 9.

Morgan Keegan's parent company, Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) , put the brokerage unit up for sale earlier this year after settling civil fraud cases with federal and state regulators. The actions resulted from problems with Morgan Keegan's troubled family of bond funds, which were heavily tied to toxic mortgage-backed securities.

